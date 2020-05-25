Bloom Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Bloom has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and TOPBTC. Bloom has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $2,210.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.03 or 0.02075073 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00094709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00184371 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, AirSwap, Upbit, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

