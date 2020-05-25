Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (ZDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 2nd

Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (TSE:ZDV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th.

TSE:ZDV opened at C$13.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.17. Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf has a 1-year low of C$10.47 and a 1-year high of C$18.59.

