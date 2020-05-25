Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,228,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,762,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,004,860. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.75 and a 200 day moving average of $210.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

