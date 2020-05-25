Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in AFLAC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in AFLAC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in AFLAC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.70. 2,874,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,499. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.51.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

