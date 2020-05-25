Boston Family Office LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,628 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $90.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,560,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,334. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average is $102.43. The company has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.