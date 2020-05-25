Boston Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,443 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

