Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 118,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $37.50. 14,971,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,279,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

