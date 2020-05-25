Boston Family Office LLC Sells 10,280 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 2.8% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $14.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.43. 2,812,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,464. The stock has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.38.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

