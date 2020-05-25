Boston Family Office LLC Sells 357 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after purchasing an additional 506,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,195,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $38.74. 12,383,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,941,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. The firm has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura cut their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.