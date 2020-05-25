Boston Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.12. 12,948,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,022,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.