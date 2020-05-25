Boston Family Office LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises approximately 1.2% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,167,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 160,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,313,000 after buying an additional 28,982 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.87. 368,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,532. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $180.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.33.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.82.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

