Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $43,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $241.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,337. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.47. The company has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.03.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

