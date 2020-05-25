Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,223 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.09 on Monday, hitting $385.26. 1,688,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

