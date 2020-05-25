Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,811 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,275,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,807,678,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,192,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,410,000 after purchasing an additional 85,394 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,545,000 after purchasing an additional 927,425 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.69. 980,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,138. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

