Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $10.61 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.68.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,767. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $274.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

