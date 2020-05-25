Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $12.96 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,136,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,845 shares of company stock valued at $46,894,663. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.91.

BlackRock stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $513.30. 632,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,711. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

