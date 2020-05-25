Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $17.29 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 51,282 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after purchasing an additional 506,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,140,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.74. 12,383,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,941,850. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

