Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,545 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $40,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 184,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,966 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $169.30. 2,069,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,552. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.82. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

