Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.43. 2,334,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,021. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.14. The company has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.68 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

