Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.80. 999,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

