Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 234,038 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 571,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,038 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.6% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $147,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,649,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.41. 3,699,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,919,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

