Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 37,046 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,046 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.0% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.72% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $83,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $309.03. The company had a trading volume of 965,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,172. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

