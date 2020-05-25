Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 42,122 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,122 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,132. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.67 and a 200 day moving average of $277.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

