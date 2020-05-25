Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 79,416 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 79,416 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.65. 1,745,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.81 and its 200-day moving average is $287.44. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

