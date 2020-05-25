Bowie Capital Management LLC Buys 12,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.0% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.94. 2,922,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

