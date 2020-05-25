Bowie Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,875,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,999. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $81.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

