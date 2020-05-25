Bowie Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 44.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $2,270,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 68.5% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after buying an additional 42,155 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $277.11. The company had a trading volume of 889,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,553 shares of company stock valued at $15,286,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.31.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

