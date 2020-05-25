Brigham Minerals Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

Brigham Minerals has a payout ratio of 1,345.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brigham Minerals to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 462.5%.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $728.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director John R. Sult bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold D. Carter purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 28,375 shares of company stock valued at $246,060. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRL. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

