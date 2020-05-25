Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,080 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $29,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,177,000 after buying an additional 89,429 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,570,000 after buying an additional 160,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,947,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 953,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,429,000 after buying an additional 145,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,672,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,583 shares of company stock worth $14,294,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.81. The stock had a trading volume of 553,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,423. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.67. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

