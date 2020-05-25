Brokerages Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $231.77 Million

Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post sales of $231.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.27 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $302.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $938,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 442,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.76. 453,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,071. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

