Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Head to Head Review

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $320.31 million 1.33 $57.00 million $1.62 6.86 Bank of New York Mellon $20.77 billion 1.47 $4.44 billion $4.02 8.58

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Byline Bancorp. Byline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Byline Bancorp pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 14.82% 7.06% 0.93% Bank of New York Mellon 21.60% 10.59% 1.00%

Risk and Volatility

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Byline Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bank of New York Mellon 1 8 7 0 2.38

Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.36%. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus price target of $43.39, suggesting a potential upside of 25.78%. Given Byline Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of New York Mellon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of New York Mellon beats Byline Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction financing, and cash management products; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 57 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts. The company also provides mutual funds, separate accounts, and wealth management and private banking services; and trust and registered investment advisory services. In addition, it engages in leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit activities. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.