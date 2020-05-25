Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 77 ($1.01) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capital Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Capital Drilling alerts:

CAPD opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.80) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.02. Capital Drilling has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Capital Drilling’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Capital Drilling Company Profile

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.