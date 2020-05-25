Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 77 ($1.01) price target on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capital Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 19th.
CAPD opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.80) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.02. Capital Drilling has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Capital Drilling Company Profile
Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.
