Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.45. 160,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,522. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

In other news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $81,608,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

