Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 1,440.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $978,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $67.28. The stock had a trading volume of 945,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,365. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.20. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

