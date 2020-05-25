Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,560,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average is $102.43. The firm has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

