Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.4% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $44.90. 12,592,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,128,030. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

