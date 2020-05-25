Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 45.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 460,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,119 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.90. 12,592,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,128,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.