Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Major Shareholder Sells $4,755,682.17 in Stock

Posted by on May 25th, 2020

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 174,777 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $4,755,682.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NET opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.25. Cloudflare Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 21.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

