Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.
Contango Income Generator stock opened at A$0.53 ($0.38) on Monday. Contango Income Generator has a 52-week low of A$0.50 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of A$0.96 ($0.68). The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.76.
Contango Income Generator Company Profile
Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Income Generator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Income Generator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.