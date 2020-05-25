Contrasting Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) & LiveRamp (OTCMKTS:RAMP)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LiveRamp and Her Imports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 7 0 3.00 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveRamp presently has a consensus target price of $56.86, indicating a potential upside of 18.03%. Given LiveRamp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Her Imports.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of -5.83, indicating that its stock price is 683% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -32.72% -9.84% -8.54% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Her Imports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $380.57 million 8.53 $1.03 billion ($1.85) -26.04 Her Imports $12.14 million 0.06 -$7.48 million N/A N/A

LiveRamp has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Her Imports on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

