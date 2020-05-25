Copperwynd Financial LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $90.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,560,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,334. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

