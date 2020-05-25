Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys 1,283 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 49,936 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,391,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

