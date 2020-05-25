CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,051. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

