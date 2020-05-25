Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 10,523 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.68.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $165.16. 1,773,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

