Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 222,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,265,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 164.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 39.1% in the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 19,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 25.5% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.89.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.71. 1,317,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,269. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

