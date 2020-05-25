Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.14. 1,669,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,873. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,020 shares of company stock worth $2,447,446. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

