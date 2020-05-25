Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,359,524. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.47. 5,182,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,309,939. The company has a market capitalization of $161.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

