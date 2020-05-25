Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,429,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.43 and a 200 day moving average of $134.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.