Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK traded up $4.79 on Monday, hitting $513.30. 632,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $476.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.91.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total value of $1,333,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,845 shares of company stock worth $46,894,663 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.