Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after acquiring an additional 833,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,954,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,259,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.